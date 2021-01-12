Creston girls edge Monarchs in battle of 4A state-ranked teams

The Denison-Schleswig girls turned the ball over 20 times and struggled offensively in the second and third quarters on Friday night, as the Monarchs lost 63-58 at Creston in Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball action.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Class 4A No. 8 D-S, which fell to 2-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 7-2 overall.

Creston, ranked 12th in the state in Class 4A going in, improved to 3-1 in the conference and 8-3 overall with the win.

D-S trailed 27-21 at halftime and 46-31 going into the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs then outscored the Panthers 27-17 over the final eight minutes to make it a contest down the stretch.

In fact, D-S had the deficit down to four points with two-plus minutes remaining, but Creston was able to knock down criticial free throws after the Monarchs were forced to foul.

The Panthers connected on 13-of-21 free throws in the fourth quarter and were 16-of-29 at the foul line in the game.