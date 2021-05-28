Creston knocks off D-S boys in substate soccer

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team had its 2021 season halted on Monday night, as Creston pulled off a 2-0 victory over the Monarchs in a Class 2A, Substate 8 semifinal match at Denison.
D-S finished 10-6 overall under veteran head coach Carlos Trevino, who earlier this season announced that this would be his last year at the helm after 27 years on the sidelines.
For Creston, the win avenged a 5-3 regular season loss to D-S back on April 15 at Creston.
Creston scored both goals in the match in the first half.
The Panthers’ Brance Baker got his team on the board with 27:41 left in the first half, scoring on a one-on-one shot from eight yards out.
It was his sixth goal of the year.
Then with 17:37 remaining, Creston’s Aidan Anderson netted his 25th goal of the year after scoring from 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
That was the halftime score and neither team would find the back of the net in the second half.
D-S controlled the majority of the match, outshooting Creston 21-7, including 9-4 in shots on goal.
"We dominated possession, but we just couldn’t finish any of our chances, as we turned down too many decent opportunities for one-touch shots," commented Trevino.
"Creston’s goalkeeper had a great match and he was especially aggressive on our corner kicks, as we couldn’t convert on any of our 12 opportunities there," he added.
"Creston made us pay for two of our mistakes and they resulted in goals."
"It was a tough way for the seniors and for me to end our careers. It’s like a football game where we had three times the total offense, but still lost the game," Trevino said.
"That seems to happen in soccer more than any other sport where the team that controls the game doesn’t always win," the Monarch boss remarked.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had two saves for the Monarchs.
Zavala was one of 14 seniors who played their final match on Monday.
The others were Jeffery Menendez, Carlos Garcia, Danny Alcaraz, Ronaldo Ordonez, Juan Chino, Edgar Guillermo, Jose Zaragoza, Adolfo Angel, Luis Mendoza, Angel Sanchez, Jesus Batista Bral, Cesar Piceno and Edgar Lara.