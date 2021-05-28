Creston knocks off D-S boys in substate soccer

"We dominated possession, but we just couldn’t finish any of our chances, as we turned down too many decent opportunities for one-touch shots," commented Trevino.

"Creston’s goalkeeper had a great match and he was especially aggressive on our corner kicks, as we couldn’t convert on any of our 12 opportunities there," he added.

"Creston made us pay for two of our mistakes and they resulted in goals."

"It was a tough way for the seniors and for me to end our careers. It’s like a football game where we had three times the total offense, but still lost the game," Trevino said.

"That seems to happen in soccer more than any other sport where the team that controls the game doesn’t always win," the Monarch boss remarked.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had two saves for the Monarchs.

Zavala was one of 14 seniors who played their final match on Monday.