Creston slips past Monarch girls 4A regional tournament

Creston’s Doryn Paup and Bri Fields combined for 49 points on Wednesday night, as the Panthers edged Denison-Schleswig by a 59-56 final in a Class 4A, Region 8 quarterfinal game at Denison.

The loss ended the 2021-22 winter campaign for Adam Mich’s D-S club at 9-13 overall.

With the win, Creston improved to 12-9 overall and will now take on Winterset in a regional semifinal game on Saturday night at Winterset.

Creston’s three-point victory also avenged a 55-54 loss in double overtime to D-S in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup back on January 7 at Denison.

Down three with 12 seconds remaining, the D-S girls inbounded the ball near half court with Kiana Schulz getting off a shot from just outside the three-point arc that rimmed in and out as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“Schulz got a good look at the basket, but it just didn’t fall for us. We had the right play with Cambri Brodersen throwing the ball in and then using screens to get Schulz open for the shot. It just didn’t happen for us,” commented Mich.

“It was a tough loss, especially at home and for our seniors. We knew it was going to a battle with the last game going to double overtime and it was just that. Both teams fought hard all night and it really was a back-and-forth game.”

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t come out on the good side tonight,” remarked Mich, whose team trailed 14-7 after one quarter, 31-28 at halftime and 48-44 after three quarters of play.

Creston’s Paup led all scorers in the game with 31 points.

“The Paup is a good one. There’s a reason she’s one of the top scorers in the Hawkeye 10,” Mich said.

“In the fourth quarter, we switched back and forth with our defenses and that sped up Creston a bit that created some turnovers. Unlike in our last meeting, they were able to hit free their free throws down the stretch that sealed the game for them,” the Monarch boss stated.

Creston was 7-of-8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and 15-of-19 overall on charity tosses in the game.

For D-S, the Monarchs were 10-of-37 from three-point range and 18-of-54 overall from the field for 33 percent.

The hosts were 10-of-16 at the foul line in the game.

Creston, meanwhile, was just 2-of-11 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-45 overall from the floor for 47 percent.

D-S had three double-digit scorers.

Kira Langenfeld led the team with 16 points. She scored nine of those in the second half, including seven of her team’s 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Langenfeld also had seven rebounds and two steals.

Schulz sank a team-high four three-point baskets en route to posting a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards to go with two steals.

Brodersen turned in a terrific all-around performance with 10 points, eight assists and two boards. She drilled a pair of long-range bombs in the defeat.

“Brodersen had a great game for and probably her best of the season, as she did a lot of good things for us tonight,” Mich said.

Whitlee Auen added seven points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

Lauren Bowker entered off the bench and provided six points with one board, one assist and one steal.

Sophie Sonnichsen had three points and one steal, while Hannah Slater finished with one point, three boards and one assist.

D-S held a slim 30-27 edge on the glass, while turning the ball over only nine times in the loss.

Creston, on the other hand, committed 12 turnovers in the win.

Wednesday’s contest was the final game for five D-S seniors in Langenfeld, Brodersen, Sonnichsen, Slater and Autumn Nemitz.

“I feel bad for the seniors, but they led by example and were great role models for our younger kids. It was an up-and-down year, but they remained strong and focused on getting this team better throughout the season. They all were great leaders,” Mich said.

In the other half of Region 8, Lewis Central defeated Carroll High by a 49-27 margin on Wednesday night at Council Bluffs and will now play at No. 2 Glenwood on Saturday night.

Score by Quarters

Creston............14 17 17 11 - 59