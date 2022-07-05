Creston sweeps Monarch boys in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team was swept in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader on Thursday night at Creston.

Game one was a slugfest, as the two teams combined for 24 hits in a high-scoring 13-10 Creston victory.

The host Panthers then picked up a 7-3 triumph in game two, as the Monarchs wrapped up conference play at 6-14, while falling to 10-19 overall.

D-S will finish its regular season on Wednesday night when the Monarchs host Sioux City Heelan at Denison.

“We hit the ball pretty well in game one. We put together a nice rally in the seventh to make it a game,” Wessel said.

“In game two, Creston just strung hits together in the middle innings to score runs. We didn’t help ourselves by committing six errors and they threw their number one pitcher at us,” he added.

Game one

Creston outhit D-S 17-7 in game one, as the two teams scored runs in all but one inning and used a total of six pitchers.

D-S went up 2-0 right away, but Creston got three in the bottom of the first to go up 3-2.

Creston led 4-2 when D-S tied it with two runs in the top of the third.

The Panthers responded with three runs in their half of the third to take the lead for good at 7-4.

D-S got one back in the top of the fifth to make it 7-5, but Creston pushed four runs across in its half of the fourth to make it 11-5.

Creston then got two in the sixth to go up 13-5 before the Monarchs tallied five runs in the seventh to end the scoring.

Hunter Emery led D-S at the plate by going 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Jake Fink went 1-for-4 with three runs scored for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.

Ty Fink was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Harrison Dahm went 1-for-4 with one RBI.

Wyatt Johnson finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run, while Easton Emery wound up 1-for-4 with one run.

Trey Brotherton also had one RBI and scored twice.

Wyatt Randeris started on the hill for D-S and went three innings. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits, struck out three and walked two.

Lance Arkfeld went three innings in relief, yielding four runs on seven hits with two Ks and one walk.

Game two

The D-S boys were outhit 7-4 in game two and struggled in the field with six errors, as the Panthers handed the Monarchs their fourth loss in five games.

D-S went without a run until the sixth when Brotherton scored his team’s lone run.

Creston, meanwhile, scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the fourth. The Panthers added two in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

For D-S, Brotherton went 1-for-2 with a double. Jaxon Wessel was 1-for-3. Dahm went 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Arkfeld wound up 1-for-2 for a Monarch club that left six runners stranded on the bases.

Creston also left six on.

Easton Emery started on the mound for D-S, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work.

Jake Fink got an inning on the hill, yielding four runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

“Easton Emery gave us five solid innings on the mound. Jake (Fink) also got an inning on the mound and did a nice job,” Wessel said.

Creston used two pitchers and combined for 11 strikeouts.