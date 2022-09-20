Creston takes three straight from Monarch girls

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls lost a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball decision at Creston on Thursday night.

The host Panthers defeated McKenzie Mich’s D-S club 25-22, 25-23, 25-18, as the Monarchs fell to 0-4 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, 3-13 overall in matches and 9-33 in games played on the season.

Whitlee Auen paced all Monarch servers by going 14-of-15 with two aces.

Kaylie Baker also was 14-of-15 with one ace to her credit. Ashlyn Herrig finished 11-of-12 with one ace.

Kaitlyn Bruhn hit all seven of her serves with one ace. Anna Wiges was 7-of-10.

Addison Inman led D-S at the net with six kills in the match.

Bruhn added five kills, while Auen had four kills on the night. Claire Leinen also had two kills.

Baker had a team-high 16 assists in setting.

Wiges led her team with 14 digs. Bruhn was next with 10 digs. Baker netted nine with Auen contributing eight. Herrig also had seven digs for the Monarchs.

Inman led D-S with three solo blocks and one block assist. Maria Cardenas also had one solo block and one block assist.

JV results

Creston won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls by the scores of 21-18, 21-15.

Lauryn Turin paced all D-S servers by going 6-of-6. Quinlan Bygness was 6-of-7. Elli Heiden also was 6-of-8 with one ace.

Jordyn Linn and Zoey Beery each had three kills for the Monarchs. Taylor Totten added two kills.

Turin also had five assists. Heiden led the team with seven digs. Mayah Slater had one solo block in the match.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen girls topped Creston 25-17, 28-26.

Avery Bock went 12-of-13 in serving with three aces for D-S.

Belinda Pancho hit all 10 of her serves. Emily Gehlsen was perfect on nine serves with Kyia Clark going 7-of-7 with one ace.