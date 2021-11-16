Currier concludes outstanding swim career at state meet

Meghan Daniel of Ames was the champion in the 50 Freestyle in 23.17.

Also on Saturday, Currier anchored Carroll’s 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relay teams.

The 200 Freestyle team of sophomore Emma Myers, sophomore Hailey Burns, sophomore Ellie Beagle and Currier placed 11th overall in 1:40.53.

The 400 Freestyle foursome of Ellie Beagle, sophomore Amelia Holt, Burns and Currier wound up 19th overall with a time of 3:44.89.

Ames captured the 200 Freestyle Relay in 1:35.00, while Waukee took home the 400 Freestyle Relay title in 3:28.09.

"The competition at the state meet was extremely tough this year, so to get a school record in my first event on Friday was something that I was really proud of," commented Currier in a phone interview on Monday afternoon.

"It was such an honor to swim with my teammates at state. At the same time, the state meet is an opportunity to meet other girls and make connections that really can last a lifetime," added the daughter of Troy and Linda Currier of Denison.