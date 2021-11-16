Currier concludes outstanding swim career at state meet

Denison High School senior Jenna Currier competed at the state swim meet for the fourth consecutive year on Friday and Saturday.
Swimming for Carroll, Currier participated in four events for the third straight year in competition at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA.
Carroll, which qualified seven events for the state meet with six advancing to the finals, tallied 36 points as a team to finish 16th out of 32 clubs in the final standings.
Waukee claimed the team championship with 357 points. Ames High was a distant second to the Warriors with 260 points.
Currier swam in two individual events.
In the 100 Butterfly, she qualified ninth in the prelims on Friday in 58.24 seconds. Then in the final on Saturday, she finished 10th overall in 59.04.
Scarlet Martin of Iowa City West won the 100 Butterfly in 53.44.
Currier swam in the 50 Freestyle prelims on Friday and qualified 12th for Saturday’s final with a school-record time of 24.12.
She finished 13th in the 50 Freestyle final on Saturday in 24.89.
Meghan Daniel of Ames was the champion in the 50 Freestyle in 23.17.
Also on Saturday, Currier anchored Carroll’s 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relay teams.
The 200 Freestyle team of sophomore Emma Myers, sophomore Hailey Burns, sophomore Ellie Beagle and Currier placed 11th overall in 1:40.53.
The 400 Freestyle foursome of Ellie Beagle, sophomore Amelia Holt, Burns and Currier wound up 19th overall with a time of 3:44.89.
Ames captured the 200 Freestyle Relay in 1:35.00, while Waukee took home the 400 Freestyle Relay title in 3:28.09.
"The competition at the state meet was extremely tough this year, so to get a school record in my first event on Friday was something that I was really proud of," commented Currier in a phone interview on Monday afternoon.
"It was such an honor to swim with my teammates at state. At the same time, the state meet is an opportunity to meet other girls and make connections that really can last a lifetime," added the daughter of Troy and Linda Currier of Denison.
"All of the girls on our team did a phenomenal job. There were a lot of tears after the final race, not so much from me, but I think that’s because it hasn’t hit me yet that I raced in my final event at the high school level," Currier stated.
Myers had a record-breaking performance for Carroll as well.
Myers competed in the 200 Individual Medley prelims on Friday and just missed qualifying for the finals with a school-record effort of 2:12.32.
In the 100 Breaststroke prelims on Friday, Myers qualified seventh for the finals with a school-record effort of 1:05.41.
In the 100 Breaststroke finals on Saturday, Myers took eighth in 1:06.62.
Olivia Swalley of Johnston won the 100 Breaststroke in 1:02.98.
Also on Saturday, Carroll’s 200 Medley Relay team of junior Sophia Polking, Myers, Holt and senior Ashley Beagle finished 16th overall in the state in 1:53.31.
Ames claimed the 200 Medley Relay title in 1:44.14.