Currier, Dose continue success for Tiger swim team

The Carroll girls hosted their final swim meet of the season on Tuesday night, as the Tigers earned a 97.5-52.5 victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the Carroll Recreation Center.

Carroll’s three seniors also were recognized with Denison High School’s Jenna Currier among the honorees.

Currier was in on four first-place finishes for Carroll on Tuesday night.

Individually, she won the 50 Freestyle (25.29 seconds) and 100 Backstroke in a new school record time of 58.58, breaking the old mark of 1:01.69 by Krystin Winker in 2007.

Currier also swam on the winning 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay teams.

The 200 Medley team of Ellie Beagle, Emma Myers, Currier and Ashley Beagle swam 2:00.86, while the 200 Freestyle foursome of Hailey Burns, Ashley Beagle, Amelia Holt and Currier took first in 1:48.86.

Ar-We-Va freshman Lydia Dose also competed in four events for Carroll on Tuesday.

Dose placed second in the 100 Butterfly (1:28.84) and fifth in the 200 Freestyle (2:39.64).