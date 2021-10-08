Currier in on four winning performances for Carroll swimmers

The Carroll girls’ swim team picked up a 100-83 victory at Boone on Tuesday night.

Denison High School senior Jenna Currier and Ar-We-Va freshman Lydia Dose both swim for Carroll.

Currier, who recently committed to swim in college at South Dakota State University at Brookings, South Dakota, was in on four first-place finishes for the Tigers.

Currier claimed two individual titles, winning the 50 Freestyle in 24.90 seconds and 100 Breaststroke in 1:14.62.

She also anchored the winning 200 and 400 Freestyle Relay teams.

The 200 Freestyle foursome of Ellie Beagle, Hailey Burns, Amelia Holt and Currier swam 1:46.31, while the 400 Freestyle team of Ellie Beagle, Ashley Beagle, Emma Myers and Currier took first in 3:54.07.

Dose swam on the fourth-place 200 Medley Relay team with Dalaney McAndrew, Sydney Bellinghausen and Zelda Demoss that finished in 2:28.91.