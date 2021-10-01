Currier sets two school records for Carroll swimmers

The Carroll girls defeated Spencer and Atlantic in swim action on Tuesday at the Carroll Recreation Center.

Carroll beat Spencer, 54-40, while the Tigers beat Atlantic, 74-17.

Denison High School senior Jenna Currier and Ar-We-Va freshman Lydia Dose both swim for Carroll.

Currier was part of four first-place finishes for Carroll on Tuesday, including two individual events and two relays.

Individually, she won the 200-yard Individual Medley and 500-yard Freestyle events in school-record efforts of 2:12.38 and 5:26.41.

The old 200 Individual Medley record was 2:15.48 by Karli Payer in 2007, while the previous best in the 500 Freestyle was 5:28.57 by Liz Auen in 2011.

Currier also anchored the winning 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relay teams.

The 200 Freestyle team of Emma Myers, Hailey Burns, Ellie Beagle and Currier swam 1:44.99, while the 400 Freestyle foursome of Beagle, Amelia Holt, Myers and Currier took first in 3:51.67.