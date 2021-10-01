 Skip to main content
Currier sets two school records for Carroll swimmers
Currier sets two school records for Carroll swimmers

Currier records

The Carroll girls defeated Spencer and Atlantic in swim action on Tuesday at the Carroll Recreation Center.

Carroll beat Spencer, 54-40, while the Tigers beat Atlantic, 74-17.

Denison High School senior Jenna Currier and Ar-We-Va freshman Lydia Dose both swim for Carroll.

Currier was part of four first-place finishes for Carroll on Tuesday, including two individual events and two relays.

Individually, she won the 200-yard Individual Medley and 500-yard Freestyle events in school-record efforts of 2:12.38 and 5:26.41.

The old 200 Individual Medley record was 2:15.48 by Karli Payer in 2007, while the previous best in the 500 Freestyle was 5:28.57 by Liz Auen in 2011.

Currier also anchored the winning 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relay teams.

The 200 Freestyle team of Emma Myers, Hailey Burns, Ellie Beagle and Currier swam 1:44.99, while the 400 Freestyle foursome of Beagle, Amelia Holt, Myers and Currier took first in 3:51.67.

Dose placed fourth in two junior varsity events, swimming 30.50 in the 50 Freestyle and 1:26.68 in the 100 Backstroke.

She also swam anchor on the fifth-place 400 Freestyle Relay team with Zelda Demoss, Dalaney McAndrew and Sydney Bellinghausen.

"It was an exciting meet tonight with Currier taking down two school records, the 200 IM and the 500 Freestyle," commented Carroll coach Deb Danner.

