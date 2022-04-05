 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D-S 9/JV boys turn in great day at Ram Relays

  Updated
The Denison-Schleswig 9/JV track and field boys competed at Glenwood on Saturday and had a very successful day.

“We had some younger guys able to go and earn valuable experience,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“We tried some new things today and we had a ton of personal records,” he added.

Individually, Luke Wiebers won the 200-meter dash in 24.48 seconds, while Jake Fink took part in the 400-meter hurdles for the first time and captured gold in 1:00.66.

The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay team of Anthony Arambula, Fink, David Cardenas and Wiebers also took first place in 1:36.45, which was the fastest time from D-S in that event since 2006, according to Baughman.

Picking up individual seconds were Arambula in the long jump (17 feet, 10 inches) and Francisco Escalante in the 110-meter high hurdles (23.51).

The sprint medley relay foursome of Arambula, Fink, Cardenas and Wiebers ran second in 1:42.75.

Individual thirds for the Monarchs went to Fink in the 100-meter dash (11.91), Cardenas in the 200 (24.96), Aidan Herbert in the 400-meter dash (56.89) and Israel Garcia in the 110-meter high hurdles (24.57).

The distance medley relay team of Escalante, Alan Corona, Dominik Garcia and Ethan Olsen ran fourth overall in 4:22.07.

Olsen placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 12:05.38, while Garret Plagge finished sixth in the discus with a toss of 108-7 1/2.

Plagge also took seventh in the shot put with an effort of 37-8.

