D-S 9/JV girls compete at Ram Relays

The Denison-Schleswig 9/JV girls netted 85 team points to place second at the Glenwood Track and Field Meet on Saturday.

Glenwood took first place with 179 points.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln finished right behind D-S in third with 84.5 points.

“It was a beautiful day to compete and the girls took advantage, as we had 16 personal records broken,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“It was a good meet for a lot of the younger girls to compete in. We’re still learning what’s best for a lot of our kids and this was a good meet to try out different combinations,” he added.

D-S athletes took first place in three events.

Individually, Lola Mendlik won the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 24.44 seconds.

D-S also won the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

The sprint medley team of Claire Miller, Samantha Chandler, Lauren Bowker and Mendlik took gold in 2:05.54, while the shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Taya Adams, Bowker, Kamden Bruhn and Miller ran 1:14.80.

“The sprint medley and shuttle hurdle teams both ran their best times of the season, so that got us off to a great start in the meet,” Mich said.

Miller placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.98.

The Monarchs also took second in the distance medley and 4x100 relays.

The distance medley team of Hannah Harris, Kamden Bruhn, Brianna Musgrave and Emily Bahnsen ran 5:00.41, while the 4x100 foursome of Miller, Chandler, Savannah Steinkuehler and Bowker turned in a time of 54.75.

Picking up individual thirds were Mendlik in the 800-meter run (2:34.50), as well Jordyn Linn in the 100 hurdles (18.60) and 400-meter hurdles (1:21.85).

The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay team of Alexa Tremblay, Chandler, Steinkuehler and Bowker took third also in 1:58.66.

Norah Huebert placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 26 feet, 5 inches.

The Monarchs’ second shuttle hurdle relay team of Linn, Harris, Lauren Herrig and Chloe Kock took fourth in 1:27.20.