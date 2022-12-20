 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S bowl top Creston at Lucky Lanes

  • 0

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 3,006-2,293 victory over Creston on Saturday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 3-0 in matches on the year.

Jake Fink led D-S with a high series of 446 after firing games of 225 and 221, respectively.

Christian Schmadeke added a430 series with games of 190 and 240 for the Monarchs.

He was followed by Lucas Segebart (201-169—370), Josh Holm (147-171—318), Wyatt Randeris (150-160—310) and Ethan Totten (149-157—306).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The D-S boys finished with a two-game series of 1,874.

The Monarchs then bowled games of 279, 199, 207, 236 and 211 in baker bowling for a total of 1,132 pins, which set a new school record for a five-game baker total.

People are also reading…

The old record was 1,074 pins in baker bowling during the 2020-21 season, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.

JV boys

Derek Scheuring led the D-S boys against Creston with a 410 series (216-194).

He was followed by Cristian Requeno (140-172—312), Aiden March (155-138—293), Gavin Schmadeke (133-159—292), Haiden Fineran (126-151—277) and Blaine Brodsky (154-115—269).

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys picked up their first hardwood victories of the season on Saturday, as the Rocket teams defeated Glidden-Ralston i…

D-S boys win big at Clarinda

D-S boys win big at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig used a strong second quarter on Friday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a 64-52 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory…

D-S girls wrestle at Panora

Ten members of the Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team competed at the Panorama Tournament on Tuesday at Panora.

D-S boys handle Harlan in H-10

D-S boys handle Harlan in H-10

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys put together a terrific effort on Friday night, as the Monarchs recorded a 75-51 Hawkeye 10 Conference vict…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Recommended for you