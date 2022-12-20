D-S bowl top Creston at Lucky Lanes

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 3,006-2,293 victory over Creston on Saturday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 3-0 in matches on the year.

Jake Fink led D-S with a high series of 446 after firing games of 225 and 221, respectively.

Christian Schmadeke added a430 series with games of 190 and 240 for the Monarchs.

He was followed by Lucas Segebart (201-169—370), Josh Holm (147-171—318), Wyatt Randeris (150-160—310) and Ethan Totten (149-157—306).

The D-S boys finished with a two-game series of 1,874.

The Monarchs then bowled games of 279, 199, 207, 236 and 211 in baker bowling for a total of 1,132 pins, which set a new school record for a five-game baker total.

The old record was 1,074 pins in baker bowling during the 2020-21 season, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.

JV boys

Derek Scheuring led the D-S boys against Creston with a 410 series (216-194).

He was followed by Cristian Requeno (140-172—312), Aiden March (155-138—293), Gavin Schmadeke (133-159—292), Haiden Fineran (126-151—277) and Blaine Brodsky (154-115—269).