D-S bowlers claim Hawkeye 10 Conference championships

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ and boys’ bowling teams captured Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament championships on Friday at Council Bluffs.

The D-S girls shot a first-place total of 2,350 pins, while the Monarch boys brought home the title with a team score of 3,006 pins.

Claire Miller paced the D-S girls with games of 146 and 210 for a 356 series, as she placed second overall among the top individuals.

Natalie Castillo shot games of 146 and 175 for a 321 series to place ninth individually.

Payton Mathies finished 10th overall with games of 153 and 167 for a 320 series.

Abby Gehlsen carded a 304 series with games of 150 and 154, respectively.

Brianna Musgrave netted a 269 series with games of 120 and 149, while Kailee Jorgensen tallied a 267 series after shooting games of 124 and 143.

The D-S girls bowled a score of 780 in baker bowling and had a two-game series total of 1,570 pins.