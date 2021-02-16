D-S bowlers claim Hawkeye 10 Conference championships

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ and boys’ bowling teams captured Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament championships on Friday at Council Bluffs.
The D-S girls shot a first-place total of 2,350 pins, while the Monarch boys brought home the title with a team score of 3,006 pins.
Claire Miller paced the D-S girls with games of 146 and 210 for a 356 series, as she placed second overall among the top individuals.
Natalie Castillo shot games of 146 and 175 for a 321 series to place ninth individually.
Payton Mathies finished 10th overall with games of 153 and 167 for a 320 series.
Abby Gehlsen carded a 304 series with games of 150 and 154, respectively.
Brianna Musgrave netted a 269 series with games of 120 and 149, while Kailee Jorgensen tallied a 267 series after shooting games of 124 and 143.
The D-S girls bowled a score of 780 in baker bowling and had a two-game series total of 1,570 pins.
Three D-S boys placed among the top six individuals on Friday to take home All-Hawkeye 10 honors.
Christian Schmadeke led the D-S boys with games of 234 and 191 for a 425 series to place fourth overall as an individual.
Lucas Segebart took fifth individually, as he was one pin behind Schmadeke with games of 193 and 231 for a 424 series.
Trey Brotherton carded a 413 series with games of 210 and 203 to place sixth among the top individuals.
Kyle Segebart tossed games of 179 and 190 for a 369 series. Harrison Dahm carded games of 193 and 170 for a 363 series and Blake Polzin wound up shooting a 359 series with games of 155 and 204.
The D-S boys shot a score of 1,012 pins in baker bowling and had a two-game series of 1,994 pins.