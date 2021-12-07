 Skip to main content
D-S bowlers defeat O-A/BC-IG in opener
D-S bowlers defeat O-A/BC-IG in opener

D-S boys bowling vs. Falcons

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team opened its season on Thursday with a 3,042-2,692 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG at Ida Grove.

Christian Schmadeke paced D-S with a 480 series after shooting games of 267 and 213, respectively.

Trey Brotherton carded a 423 series with games of 210 and 222.

Lucas Segebart added a 399 series (189-210).

He was followed by Harrison Dahm (183-213--396), Kyle Segebart (203-174--377) and Jake Fink (179-182--361).

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys topped O-A/BC-IG, 2,650-2,035.

Devin Fink led the Monarchs with a 434 series (223-211).

He was followed by Blake Polzin (192-192--384), Josh Holm (131-184--315), Wyatt Randeris (146-161--307), Derek Scheuring (115-182--297) and Bradyn Schillerberg (117-143--260).

