Brittany Musgrave fired a 405 series to lead the Denison-Schleswig girls to a 2,384-2,310 victory in bowling action on January 30 at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Brittany Musgrave had games of 213 and 192, respectively.
Leigha Brungardt had games of 159 and 135 for a 294 series.
She was followed by Nevaeh Brandt (124-153—277), Claire Miller (126-149—275), Brianna Musgrave (105-148—253) and Emily Bahnsen (133-118—251).
The D-S junior varsity girls earnd a 1,849-1,720 victory over the visiting Fillies.
Taylor Totten led D-S with a 260 series (150-110).
She was followed by Maggie Hennings (118-133—251), Nathalie Laarman (114-116—230), Alexis Hartwig (96-133—229), Calli Korner (106-113—219) and Yaretzi Aleman (92-114—206).