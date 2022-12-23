 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S bowlers head into break perfect

  • 0
D-S boy 1

Christian Schmadeke

 Todd J Danner

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 2,937-2,771 victory over Lewis Central on Tuesday at Council Bluffs.

Christian Schmadeke led a balanced D-S attack with a 448 series after firing games of 226 and 222, respectively.

Josh Holm carded a 440 series with games of 182 and 158, respectively.

He was followed by Jake Fink (233-203—436), Ethan Totten (178-199—377), Lucas Segebart (197-166—363) and Derek Scheuring (151-203—354).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated LC, 2,663-1,561.

Jett Paulsen led D-S with a 419 series, as he shot games of 208 and 211, respectively.

Bradyn Schillerberg carded a 370 series (147-223). Wyatt Randeris also shot a 370 series (191-179).

People are also reading…

Randeris was followed by Cristian Requeno (188-165—353), Gavin Schmadeke (128-160—288) and Haiden Fineran (152-128—280).

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys picked up their first hardwood victories of the season on Saturday, as the Rocket teams defeated Glidden-Ralston i…

D-S boys win big at Clarinda

D-S boys win big at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig used a strong second quarter on Friday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a 64-52 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Recommended for you