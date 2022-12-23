D-S bowlers head into break perfect

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 2,937-2,771 victory over Lewis Central on Tuesday at Council Bluffs.

Christian Schmadeke led a balanced D-S attack with a 448 series after firing games of 226 and 222, respectively.

Josh Holm carded a 440 series with games of 182 and 158, respectively.

He was followed by Jake Fink (233-203—436), Ethan Totten (178-199—377), Lucas Segebart (197-166—363) and Derek Scheuring (151-203—354).

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated LC, 2,663-1,561.

Jett Paulsen led D-S with a 419 series, as he shot games of 208 and 211, respectively.

Bradyn Schillerberg carded a 370 series (147-223). Wyatt Randeris also shot a 370 series (191-179).

Randeris was followed by Cristian Requeno (188-165—353), Gavin Schmadeke (128-160—288) and Haiden Fineran (152-128—280).