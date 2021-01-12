D-S bowlers knock off A.L. and St. Albert

The Denison-Schleswig girls were winners in bowling over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

D-S defeated A.L., 2,248-1,975, while topping St. Albert, 2,248-1,860.

Payton Mathies led the D-S girls with a 339 series after shooting games of 174 and 165, respectively.

Abby Gehlsen carded a 313 series with games of 136 and 177. Claire Miller added a 301 series with games of 164 and 137.

Kailee Jorgensen finished with games of 156 and 135 for a 291 series.

Gracie Schurke also shot a 277 series with games of 139 and 138.

Natalie Castillo wound up shooting games of 124 and 99 for a 223 series.

The D-S girls bowled baker games of 144, 139, 141, 134 and 169 for a 727 total and ended up beating A.L. and St. Albert by 273 and 388 pins, respectively.