D-S bowlers look to have promising seasons in 2021-22

Denison-Schleswig’s 2021-22 bowling season is right around the corner with a total of 38 participants set to take the lanes under the guidance of head coach Shelby Brawner.
The D-S girls will have 17 athletes out, including three returning varsity performers from last year’s Class 2A state tournament squad that placed sixth overall with a team score of 2,574.
Returning state participants are juniors Claire Miller and Payton Mathies and sophomore Brianna Musgrave.
Miller placed third overall at the state meet last year with a 467 series after carding games of 223 and 244, respectively.
Musgrave placed 14th at state with a 402 series, while Mathies finished 35th with a 322 series.
D-S will have six seniors for the 2021-22 season in Elizabeth Cary, Nuria Cusido-Kristensen, Silia Fickinger, Diana Garcia, Bobbi Jepsen and Leonie Klingel.
Joining Miller and Mathies in the junior class are Leigha Brungardt and Natasha Castillo.
Besides Brianna Musgrave, other sophomores are Nevaeh Brandt, Maggie Hennings, Calli Korner, Kiyea Krajicek and Brittany Musgrave.
The team’s lone freshman is Alexis Hartwig.
The D-S boys will field a very experienced team for the 2021-22 season with eight returning veterans among its 21-member roster.
Varsity veterans back from a year ago are seniors Trey Brotherton, Harrison Dahm, Blake Polzin, Kyle Segebart and Devin Fink; juniors Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart and sophomore Jake Fink.
Filling out this year’s senior class are Brian Barajas, Jared Haberberger and Trevor Ransom.
Besides Lucas Segebart and Haberberger, other juniors out are Josh Holm, Wyatt Randeris and Derek Scheuring.
Joining Jake Fink in the sophomore class are Haiden Finneran and Bradyn Schillerberg.
This year’s freshmen are Michael Collins, Brady Lutz, Aiden March, Hunter Pieper and Brody Scheuring.
"I really think the girls and boys have a very promising season ahead," commented Brawner.
"The boys have a lot of returning players and should prove to be very competitive. The girls lost a few seniors, but we have eager junior varsity players who are ready to move up," the Monarch boss added.
Denison-Schleswig Bowling
2021-22 Composite Schedule
December
2 - at O-A/BC-IG at Ida Grove, G-B, 3:45 p.m.
7 - vs. Tri-Center, G-B, 3:45 p.m.
9 - vs. Lewis Central, G-B, 3:30 p.m.
16 - vs. Harlan, G-B, 3:45 p.m.
18 - at Creston, G, 1 p.m.
January
6 - C.B. St. Albert and C.B. Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs, G-B, 3:30 p.m.
8 - at Shenandoah, G-B, 1 p.m.
13 - at C.B. St. Albert G-B, 3:45 p.m.
20 - at Clarinda, G-B, 3:30 p.m.
27 - vs. Red Oak, G-B, 3:45 p.m.
February