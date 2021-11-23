D-S bowlers look to have promising seasons in 2021-22

Denison-Schleswig’s 2021-22 bowling season is right around the corner with a total of 38 participants set to take the lanes under the guidance of head coach Shelby Brawner.

The D-S girls will have 17 athletes out, including three returning varsity performers from last year’s Class 2A state tournament squad that placed sixth overall with a team score of 2,574.

Returning state participants are juniors Claire Miller and Payton Mathies and sophomore Brianna Musgrave.

Miller placed third overall at the state meet last year with a 467 series after carding games of 223 and 244, respectively.

Musgrave placed 14th at state with a 402 series, while Mathies finished 35th with a 322 series.

D-S will have six seniors for the 2021-22 season in Elizabeth Cary, Nuria Cusido-Kristensen, Silia Fickinger, Diana Garcia, Bobbi Jepsen and Leonie Klingel.

Joining Miller and Mathies in the junior class are Leigha Brungardt and Natasha Castillo.