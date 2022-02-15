D-S bowlers place second at Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ and boys’ bowling teams finished second in their respective divisions at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament on Friday at the Thunder Bowl at Council Bluffs.

On the girls’ side, D-S bowled a total score of 2,402.

Lewis Central won the championship with a 2,827 total.

On the boys’ side, the D-S boys tallied a total pin count of 3,097. Council Bluffs St. Albert was your conference champion with a 3,131 tally.

Girls’ results

Leading the way for the D-S girls was Brianna Musgrave, who tossed games of 191 and 179, respectively, for a 370 series, good for seventh place among the top individuals.

Payton Mathies turned in a 324 series with identical games of 162.

Elizabeth Cary carded a 282 series with games of 135 and 147.

She was followed by Claire Miller (132-146--278), Nevaeh Brandt (116-160--276) and Brittany Musgrave (138-129--267).

The Monarch girls bowled a two-game series of 1,530 pins and had a baker total of 872.

The D-S girls had gone into the baker bowling portion of the tournament in fourth place.

Boys’ results

Three D-S boys placed among the top 10 individuals on Friday.

Leading the way for the Monarchs was Lucas Segebart, who placed fourth overall after tossing games of 238 and 224 for a 462 series.

Blake Polzin fired games of 225 and 227 for a 452 series, good for fifth overall.

Kyle Segebart took seventh overall with games of 231 and 215 for a 446 series.

Trey Brotherton wound up 12th individually after firing games of 256 and 159 for a 415 series.

Brotherton was followed by Christian Schmadeke (191-189--380) and Harrison Dahm (189-186--375).

The D-S boys bowled a two-game series of 2,155 and tossed a tally of 942 in baker bowling.