The Denison-Schleswig bowling teams competed at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament on February 10 at Clarinda.

The D-S girls placed third overall with a team total of 2,700, while the Monarch boys wound up fourth in the final team standings with a final tally of 2,982.

Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 379 series after shooting games of 168 and 211, respectively.

Her 389 series was good for seventh overall individually. Claire Miller tossed a 364 series with games of 186 and 178, good for 10th overall among the top individual finishers.

Miller was followed by Leigha Brungardt (189-159—348), Nevaeh Brandt (179-163—342), Brittany Musgrave (157-145—302) and Alexis Hartwig (159-110—269).

The D-S boys were led by Christian Schmadeke, who earned the conference individual championship after shooting games of 256 and 253 for a 509 series.

Jake Fink tossed a 404 series with games of 188 and 216.

Fink was followed by Lucas Segebart (184-211—395), Wyatt Randeris (204-177—381), Ethan Totten (153-185—338) and Derek Scheuring (148-175—323).