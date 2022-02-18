D-S bowling teams qualify for state tournament in Class 2A

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both qualified to compete at the state tournament in Class 2A.

That after the D-S boys took first place and the Monarch girls second place in their respective portions of the state-qualifying tournament on Tuesday at Sweet 16 Lanes at Le Mars.

The format featured each team bowling 15 Baker games to decide the top two teams advancing to the state tournament.

The D-S boys earned first place with a team total of 3,164. Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union was second at 3,032.

On the girls’ side, Le Mars and D-S finished one-two to qualify for the state tournament.

Le Mars took first with a total of 2,766, while D-S was second at 2,563.

The team competition at the state tournament in Class 2A will take place on Tuesday, February 22, at Cadillac XBC Lanes at Waterloo.

Boys’ results

Following the team competition on Tuesday, the six D-S boys bowled three games in the individual portion of the state-qualifying tournament with three finishing among the top eight to qualify for the state tournament.

The state tournament for individuals will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Maple Lanes at Waterloo.

Advancing to state as individuals are Trey Brotherton, Kyle Segebart and Blake Polzin.

Brotherton took first place overall with a 764 series after shooting games of 226, 258 and 280.

Segebart placed third at 670 (223-244-203), while Polzin was fourth at 655 (207-221-227).

Other results for D-S had Lucas Segebart at 551 (172-207-172), Christian Schmadeke at 531 (201-153-177) and Harrison Dahm at 508 (181-168-159).

Girls’ results

Like the boys, the D-S girls took part in the individual competition on Tuesday following the team portion.

Unfortunately, the D-S girls did not have any bowlers finish in the top eight to qualify for the individual state tournament.

Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a three-game series of 504, tossing games of 152, 182 and 172.

Brittany Musgrave added games of 145, 202 and 157 for a 504 series.

She was followed by Payton Mathies (174-161-157--492), Claire Miller (209-159-115--483), Nevaeh Brandt (145-168-155--468) and Elizabeth Cary (123-123-179--425).

The D-S girls as a team will be competing at the state tournament for the second year in a row, as the Monarchs placed sixth overall in Class 2A last winter.

Miller, Mathies and Brianna Musgrave all were members of last year’s state-qualifying team.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Denison-Schleswig 3,164; 2. MMC/RU 3,032; 3. Le Mars 2,804; 4. Gilbert 2,767; 5. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 2,722; 6. West Sioux 2,667; 7. Sioux City West 2,257

Girls