D-S boys advance past Lewis Central into Substate 8 semifinals

The Denison-Schleswig boys dominated the glass and limited Lewis Central to its second-lowest points total of the season on Monday night, as the Monarchs earned a 48-36 victory over the Titans in a Class 3A, Substate 8 quarterfinal basketball game at Harlan.

The 11-point win was the third consecutive triumph for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which avenged a 50-37 regular season loss to LC back on January 18 at Denison en route to moving to 14-9 overall after 23 games.

D-S returned to the court on Thursday night for a Substate 8 semifinal matchup against Harlan at Harlan.

With the loss, LC saw its 2021-22 winter campaign end at 13-8 overall under veteran head coach Dan Miller.

D-S opened the game by scoring eight of the first 10 points in the initial three minutes, but LC finished the first quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 14-12 lead into the second.

Down 18-12 with just over six minutes left in the second, the Monarchs outscored the Titans 7-2 the rest of the way to pull to within 20-19 at halftime.

The two teams were tied at 24-24 with four minutes left in the third when D-S finished the period on a 8-2 run to take a six-point advantage at 32-26 going into the fourth.

D-S led by only four at 37-33 with four minutes remaining, but outscored LC 11-3 from that point on thanks to hitting 8-of-10 critical free throws down the stretch.

D-S, which had struggled in recent games at the free throw line, was 13-of-21 on this night, including 10-of-15 in the second half.

For the game, D-S was 3-of-14 from three-point range and 16-of-44 overall from the floor for 36 percent.

D-S had two players reach double figures in the win.

Carson Seuntjens paced the Monarchs with 13 points, including 10 in the second half alone, while hitting 4-of-7 free throws in the game.

Luke Wiebers added 10 points, as he was 7-of-10 at the foul line, including 5-of-6 after halftime.

He also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.

The Monarchs got eight points each from Lance Arkfeld and Aiden Schuttinga.

Arkfeld netted six of his eight in the first half, while Schuttinga tallied all eight of his points in the second half with two big three-point baskets to his credit.

Arkfeld also pulled down five boards, while Schuttinga had one carom for the Monarchs.

Chipping in with two points apiece were Matthew Weltz, Jaxon Wessel and Gavin Hipnar.

Wessel’s two points came at the free throw line, as he was 2-of-4 on charity tosses in the second half.

Wessel also grabbed

eight rebounds with two steals and one shot block. Weltz added three boards, three steals and two assists, while Hipnar finished with one board.

For LC, Cole Arnold led by scoring 15 of his team’s 36 points and was the lone Titans’ player to reach double figures.

Arnold scored eight of his 15 points in the first half with two long-range bombs to his credit before the break.

Five other LC players got their names in the scoring column, but none of them netted more than five points on the night.

“We knew it was going to be a slugfest. We talked before the game that we weren’t playing our best basketball the last time we played them, but we were able to change things up a bit and got back to doing what we wanted to do instead of letting our opponent’s dictate that,” commented Fink.

“It’s hard to outstrength LC, but you just have to battle and I thought our kids did a great job of battling tonight,” he added.

D-S had multiple players contribute in the win, but Fink did single out the play of Schuttinga, whose role changed from being a starter early in the season to coming off the bench after sustaining a foot injury.

“Ya, Schuttinga has done a great job for us lately. He’s responding to help the team anyway he can. I told him that there’s going to be a big moment for him. I didn’t know when, but it’s coming, and tonight he was able to get some good looks and he knocked them down,” Fink remarked.

“Give our guys a lot of credit. The moment never got too big for them. They just kept playing and we were able to hit our free throws when we needed to.”

“I thought our kids were relentless in how we were going to win the game. We went to our stall game a little bit and we’ve given games away by not doing that, but the guys just have to be a little smarter,” stated Fink, whose team turned the ball over only three times in the win.

About his team’s third matchup with Harlan, Fink said, “Obviously, we’ve had some great battles. Each team has gotten the best of the other at times. Now we get them on their home court and there’s no better way,” Fink said.

“We talked to guys and told them they’re writing their own story. It’s an opportunity to play the number one seed on their home court with a chance to move on, so we know what’s ahead of us,” the Monarch boss stated.

Score by Quarters

D-S....................12 7 13 16 - 48