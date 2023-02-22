The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team will compete at the state tournament for the second year in a row after a second-place finish at a Class 2A state-qualifying meet on February 14 at Le Mars.

D-S carded a team score of 3,059, just 39 pins behind team champion Le Mars’ tally of 3,091 pins.

Both Le Mars and D-S took part in the Class 2A portion of the state tournament on February 21 at Cadillac Lanes at Waterloo.

D-S is the defending state team champion in Class 2A.

At the state-qualifier, teams bowled 15 baker games with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament.

Also, individuals at the state-qualifier bowled three games with the top eight finishers advancing to state competition that took place on February 22 at Maple Lanes at Waterloo.

Leading the D-S boys was Christian Schmadeke, who claimed the individual championship at Le Mars with a 702 series after tossing games of 269, 201 and 232.

Schmadeke was the lone individual state qualifier for the Monarchs.

Ethan Totten carded games of 150, 234 and 228 for a 612 series.

He was followed by Jake Fink (182-177-233—592), Lucas Segebart (158-190-228—576), Derek Scheuring (187-205-170—562) and Wyatt Randeris (169-223-173—565).

Schmadeke and Segebart both were members of last year’s state title team.

Final Team Standings

1. Le Mars 3,091; 2. Denison-Schleswig, 3,059; 3. Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union 2,988; 4. Lewis Central 2,902; 5. Emmetsburg 2,833; 6. West Sioux 2,674; 7. Sioux Central (2,435; 8. Sioux City West 2,410