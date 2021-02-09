D-S boys battle Atlantic in tough league loss at home

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys went toe-to-toe with an athletic Atlantic team on Friday night, but in the end, the Trojans were able to pull out a 64-58 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Denison.

The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 4-5 in H-10 play and 6-10 overall.

Atlantic led 15-12 after one quarter and actually led 25-12 midway through the second, but D-S rallied to pull to within five at 28-23 at the halftime break.

The Monarchs were able to take the lead back midway through the third and then trailed by only two at 41-39 to start the fourth.

D-S led 47-45 with 5:41 left to play, but Atlantic then scored five consecutive points to take a 52-47 lead with 4:16 remaining.

The Trojans led 55-50 with 1:41 left and 60-53 with 45.6 seconds remaining. The Monarchs got to within six at 62-56 with 17.2 showing, but couldn’t get any closer than six points in the final seconds.