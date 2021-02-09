D-S boys battle Atlantic in tough league loss at home

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys went toe-to-toe with an athletic Atlantic team on Friday night, but in the end, the Trojans were able to pull out a 64-58 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Denison.
The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 4-5 in H-10 play and 6-10 overall.
Atlantic led 15-12 after one quarter and actually led 25-12 midway through the second, but D-S rallied to pull to within five at 28-23 at the halftime break.
The Monarchs were able to take the lead back midway through the third and then trailed by only two at 41-39 to start the fourth.
D-S led 47-45 with 5:41 left to play, but Atlantic then scored five consecutive points to take a 52-47 lead with 4:16 remaining.
The Trojans led 55-50 with 1:41 left and 60-53 with 45.6 seconds remaining. The Monarchs got to within six at 62-56 with 17.2 showing, but couldn’t get any closer than six points in the final seconds.
"We played some of our best basketball in the third quarter. However, give Atlantic some credit, as they battled back and made a few more plays than us down the stretch," commented Deniso-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"I was proud of the way our guys fought and encouraged that we are closer to playing our best basketball down the stretch," he added.
For the game, D-S was 9-of-22 from three-point range and 17-of-45 overall from the field for 37.8 percent.
The Monarchs also were 15-of-19 at the free throw line.
Carson Seuntjens had a career night for D-S, as he drained 30 points, hitting 9-of-11 field goals, including all six of his three-point efforts, while sinking 6-of-8 free throws.
Seuntjens also had four rebounds and two steals.
Braiden Heiden had 10 points, four boards, three steals, two assists and two shot blocks.
Evan Turin contributed seven points and two boards.
Carter Wessel had five points. Matthew Weltz had four points, while Aiden Schuttinga finished with two points, four steals, three assists and two boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over only eight times on the night.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys beat Atlantic, 59-49.