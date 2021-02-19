D-S boys bowl third at 2A state-qualifying tournament at Fort Dodge

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 2,934 to place third out of six schools at a Class 2A state-qualifying bowling tournament on Wednesday at Fort Dodge.

Urbandale claimed the district team championship with a 3,268 total, while Fort Dodge was second with 3,227 pins.

Both Urbandale and Fort Dodge qualified for the state tournament.

Trey Brotherton led the D-S boys with a 462 series after shooting games of 234 and 228, respectively, which placed him fourth overall among the top individuals.

Kyle Davis of Fort Dodge was your individual champion with a 513 series, featuring games of 234 and 279.

All five of the other D-S boys placed among the top 20 individuals.

Kyle Segebart shot games of 247 and 182 for a 429 series for seventh.

Christian Schmadeke tossed games of 212 and 198 for a 410 series to place ninth.

Blake Polzin carded a 352 series with games of 171 and 181 for 16th.