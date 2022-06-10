D-S boys claim Hawkeye 10 doubleheader sweep of Shenandoah

The Denison-Schleswig boys earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of Shenandoah in baseball action on Wednesday night at Denison.

Game one went to extra innings with D-S getting a walk-off single from Harrison Dahm in the bottom of the ninth scoring Lance Arkfeld with the only run of the game in a 1-0 Monarch victory.

In game two, Travis Wessel’s D-S club jumped up 3-0 after one inning en route to posting a 5-1 triumph over the visiting Mustangs.

The sweep moved D-S to 3-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 5-8 overall on the season.

Game one

The opener was a pitcher’s duel between Jaxon Wessel for D-S and Logan Dickerson for Shenandoah.

Wessel threw seven strong innings, allowing no runs on only two hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks, while Dickerson tossed eight and one-third, yielding the one run on three hits with 11 Ks and two walks.

In the ninth for D-S, Arkfeld doubled to deep center and then raced home with the game’s only run and game-winner on Dahm’s walk-off single to right field.

Trey Brotherton relieved Wessel for two innings on mound.

He gave up just two hits, struck out two and walked one.

The two teams combined for only seven hits.

For D-S, Arkfeld went 1-for-1 with a double and one run. Brotherton was 1-for-4. Dahm went 1-for-3 with the game-winning single, while Devin Fink was 1-for-3.

Game two

In the nightcap, D-S got a combined four-hitter from Jake Fink and Brotherton, as the Monarchs picked up a four-run victory for their second straight triumph.

D-S led 4-0 when Shenandoah scored its lone run in the top of the fifth. The Monarchs answered with the game’s final run in their half of the fifth.

Fink started on the mound and threw six solid innings. He gave up just one run on three hits, struck out seven and walked four.

Brotherton, meanwhile, threw one inning in relief for the save, as he yielded only one hit with one walk.

Shenandoah used four pitchers in game two.

D-S had a total of four hits, all singles.

Wessel went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run for the Monarchs. Ty Fink was 1-for-2 with one run.

Hunter Emery finished 1-for-3 with one run and Arkfeld was 1-for-2 with one RBI.