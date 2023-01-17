D-S boys claim title on mat at Griswold

Led by three individual champions, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team rang up 166 points en route to claiming the team title at the Griswold Invitational on Saturday.

Earning individual titles for D-S were Jordan Von Tersch at 195 pounds, Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 and Garret Plagge at heayweight.

Von Tersch won his title with three pins, while Hildebrand and Plagge both claimed titles with each pinning all five of their opponents.

It was a milestone day for Hildebrand, as the senior standout became the school’s all-time leader in wins with 120 career victories to his credit, surpassing his uncle Adam Heiden, who achieved 119 wins during his outstanding career as a Monarch grappler.

Ranked eighth in the state at 220, Hildebrand remained unbeaten on the season after Saturday with a perfect 26-0 record to date.

Hildebrand also recorded two takedowns for numbers 76 and 77, tying Jamey Anderson from the 1996-97 season for the most takedowns in one season.

And, Hildebrand’s pin of Bedford’s Quentin Cavin in seven seconds in the semifinal round, set a new school record for the fastest pin, breaking the old mark of eight seconds by Mark Krothoff in the 1977-78 season.

Four other D-S grapplers placed second on Saturday.

Earning runnerup spots were Jayden Bradley at 120, Jackson Graeve at 126, Joel Murillo at 182 and Luis Chan at 195.

Kaiden Krajicek took third place at 132, while James Lemon at 145 and Ryan Slechta at 170 each took home fifth place.

“The Monarchs wrestled great today. This was a great team effort to win the title today. The boys competed hard and we are so proud of them,” commented Bradley.

The boys were as excited as I have ever seen them about winning a title. This really brought our group together,” he added.

Results from Saturday are below.

120 Jayden Bradley 2nd

Round 1 WBF 1:02 vs Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center); Round 2 WBF 1:19 vs Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard); Round 3 Won12-9 vs Juan Avalos-Ceballos (CBAL); Round 4 LBF 2:55 vs Lusi Avalos (CBAL)

126 Jackson Graeve 2nd

Round 1 WBF 11:47 vs Brice Johnson (CBAL); Round 2 Lost 4-15 vs Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center); Round 3 WBF :32 vs Tristan Becker (CAM)

132 Kaiden Krajicek 3rd

Round 1 WBF 1:03 vs Kayden Blakeman (St. Albert); Round 2 Lost 0-15 vs Evan Lang (CBAL); Round 3 WBF 1:42 vs Colton Ellrott (LC); Round 4 WBF 1:39 vs Ethan Baxter (Griswold)

138 Fransisco Escalante 7th

Round 1 LBF 3:14 vs AJ Peters (Tri-Center); Round 2 LBF 1:18 vs Nick Maurer (East Mills); Round 3 WBF 1:35 vs Kase Coleman (Bedford)

145 James Lemon 5th

Round 1 Lost 7-6 vs Sheldon Vandenberg (East Mills); Round 2 WBF 3:50 vs Matt Crawley (St. Albert); Round 3 WBF 1:49 vs Layne Thomas (Woodbine)

152 Ismael Alfaro DNP

Round 1 LBF 3:08 vs David Helton (St. Albert); Round 2 Lost 8-3 vs Logan Koch (Lewis Central)

170 Ryan Slechta 5th

Round 1 WBF 2:33 vs Branden Trejo (Lewis Central); Round 2 Lost 7-4 vs Jose Avalos (CBAL); Round 3 LBF :49 vs Owen Hoover (CAM); Round 4 Lost 4-2 vs Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central); Round 5 LBF 1:56 vs Tony Kuer (Woodbine)

182 Joel Murillo 2nd

Round 1 Lost 10-6 vs Izaak Dukes (Bedford); Round 2 WBF :55 vs Gregory Jackson (CBAL); Round 3 WBF 1:14 vs Kaleb Mills (East Mills)

195 Jordan Von Tersch 1st

Round 1 WBF 1:33 vs Zach Hasbrouck (Lewis Central); Round 2 WBF 2:22 vs Jayden Beckman (St. Albert); Round 3 WBF 3:30 vs Luis Chan (D-S)

195 lbs Luis Chan (JV) 2nd

Round 1 WBF 5:10 vs Jacob Meshek (Coon Rapids-Bayard); Round 2 LBF 3:30 vs Jordan Von Tersch (D-S)

220 Jaxson Hildebrand 1st

Round 1 WBF 1:03 vs Steven Craig (Lewis Central); Round 2 WBF 1:18 vs Cooper Morris (Bedford); Round 3 WBF :32 vs Joseph Menge (Lewis Central)l; Round 4 WBF :07 vs Quentin Cavin (Bedford); Round 5 WBF 1:00 vs Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard

285 Garret Plagge 1st

Round 1 WBF :30 vs Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine); Round 2 WBF :35 vs RJ Dishong (Griswold); Round 3 WBF 2:30 vs Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard); Round 4 WBF :09 vs Daniel Sharp (CBAL); Round 5 WBF :27 vs Gavin Neely (Bedford)