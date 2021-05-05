D-S boys claim two relay titles at MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys took gold in both shuttle hurdle and 4x800 relays at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.
D-S netted 119 points for third in the final team standings behind champion Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (150) and second-place Lawton-Bronson (126).
The shuttle hurdle team of Jake Fink, Blaine Brodsky, Isaac Leinen and Brian Ibarra placed first in one minute, 07.79 seconds.
The 4x800 foursome of Ricky Ledesma, Adolfo Vargas, Esteban Castellanos and Leo Flores crossed first in 9:10.56.
Picking up individual seconds for the Monarchs were Evan Turin in the long jump (19 feet, 7 inches), Nathan Gallup in the shot put (45-9) and Kevin Sabin in the 100-meter dash (11.98).
Individual third-place finishes went to Leinen in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.14) and Matthew Weltz in the 100-meter dash (12.15).
The Monarchs’ 4x400 relay team of Ibarra, Carson Seuntjens, Weltz and Turin ran third in 3:43.24.
Placing fourth individually for D-S were Carter Weiss in the shot put (43-9), Flores in the 800-meter run (2:13.44), Ledesma in the 1,600-meter run (5:12.35) and Luke Wiebers in the 400-meter dash (56.67).
The Monarchs also ran fourth in the sprint medley and 4x200 relays.
The sprint medley team of Leinen, Jackson Hildebrand, Fink and Seuntjens ran 1:46.64,while the 4x200 foursome of Fink, Hildebrand, Trey Brotherton and Jesse Velasquez ran 1:39.73.
Picking up individual fifths were Noah Faya in the discus (109-7), Wiebers in the 200-meter dash (25.26) and Ibarra in the 110 high hurdles (17.66).
And, finishing sixth on the night were Velasquez in the long jump (15-11), Ethan Perrien in the 3,200-meter run (12:42.82) and Vargas in the 800 meters (2:14.62).
"We had seven personal records on a great weather night to compete," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.
"Our third-place team finish was bittersweet, as we had some runners step up and compete, but unfortunately we missed a couple of opportunities to place well in the relays with missed handoffs," he added.
Final Team Standings
1. Kingsley-Pierson/WC 150; 2. Lawton-Bronson 126; 3. Denison-Schleswig 119; 4. West Monona 102; 5. Siouxland Christian 64; 6. West Harrison 59; 7. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 46; 8. Boyer Valley 42; 9. River Valley 6