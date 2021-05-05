D-S boys claim two relay titles at MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys took gold in both shuttle hurdle and 4x800 relays at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

D-S netted 119 points for third in the final team standings behind champion Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (150) and second-place Lawton-Bronson (126).

The shuttle hurdle team of Jake Fink, Blaine Brodsky, Isaac Leinen and Brian Ibarra placed first in one minute, 07.79 seconds.

The 4x800 foursome of Ricky Ledesma, Adolfo Vargas, Esteban Castellanos and Leo Flores crossed first in 9:10.56.

Picking up individual seconds for the Monarchs were Evan Turin in the long jump (19 feet, 7 inches), Nathan Gallup in the shot put (45-9) and Kevin Sabin in the 100-meter dash (11.98).

Individual third-place finishes went to Leinen in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.14) and Matthew Weltz in the 100-meter dash (12.15).

The Monarchs’ 4x400 relay team of Ibarra, Carson Seuntjens, Weltz and Turin ran third in 3:43.24.