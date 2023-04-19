The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team picked up a tight 5-4 victory over Sioux City Heelan on April 13 at Denison.

D-S won four of six singles matches and one of the three doubles matches en route to improving to 4-1 in duals on the season.

Winning their singles matches for D-S were Carson Seuntjens at number one, Braden Curnyn at No. 2, Wyatt Johnson at No. 3 and Blaine Brodsky at No. 5.

The Monarch tandem of Seuntjens and Johnson earned the lone doubles victory on the windy day.

“Heelan had their full complement of players this year and we were lucky to get by them,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

“We were outplayed in doubles for the second match in a row. It’s something we are going to have to keep emphasizing in practice,” he added.

“Seuntjens continued to dominate in both singles and doubles. He is such a smart, athletic player,” Ratliff noted.

Results from April 13 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Luke Ernesti, 10-1; 2. Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Brady Schultz, 10-7; No. 3 — Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Carter Kuehl, 10-5; No. 4 — Jason Breen (SCH) defeated Gavin Hipnar, 10-2; No. 5 — Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Jack Bousquet, 10-5; No. 6 — Ikey Scott (SCH) defeated Cole Kastner, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1 — Seuntjens/Johnson (D-S) defeated Bousquet/Ernesti, 10-2; No. 2 — Kuehl/Schultz (SCH) defeated Curnyn/Hipnar, 10-4; No. 3 — Breen/Scott (SCH) defeated Brodsky/Kastner, 10-5