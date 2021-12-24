D-S boys clip Red Oak in Hawkeye 10 play

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 68-60 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory on Tuesday night at Red Oak.

It was the third straight win for Derek Fink’s Monarch squad, which will enter the Christmas break 4-1 in the Hawkeye 10 and 7-1 overall.

D-S led 19-12 after one quarter, but Red Oak outscored the Monarchs 15-7 in the second to take a slim 27-26 lead at halftime.

D-S put together a good third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-13 en route to a 49-40 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

"We got off to decent start offensively in the first quarter, but we had too many defensive breakdowns in the second allowing Red Oak to take a one-point lead into the locker room," commented Fink.

"We picked things up a notch on both ends of the floor in the third quarter."

"Then in the fourth, we were able to knock down free throws and get enough stops down the stretch to keep the game at eight to 12 points throughout the quarter," remarked Fink, whose team converted 19-of-23 foul shots in the win.

From the field, D-S was 5-of-15 from three-point range and 22-of-49 overall from the field for 44.9 percent.

Carson Seuntjens paced the D-S boys with 22 points to go with four rebounds and two steals.

Seuntjens hit two, three-point baskets and

was 8-of-8 at the free throw line.

Aiden Schuttinga also hit two long-range bombs, finishing with 14 points, four steals, three boards and three assists.

Lance Arkfeld chipped in with nine points and three boards.

Jaxon Wessel had seven points, three boards, three assists and two steals, while Matthew Weltz had seven points and seven boards.

Gavin Hipnar also had four points. Luke Wiebers finished with three points, three assists and two steals.

Mike Manuel rounded out the scoring with two points for the Monarchs, which committed only nine turnovers.

"We’re a third of the way through the season and halfway through our conference season. I felt we’ve played some really good basketball," Fink said.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Red Oak, 59-46.

Jake Fink led D-S with 19 points. Ricardo Casillas added 11 points and Mike Manuel had 10 points for the Monarchs, which led 28-20 at halftime.

Freshmen results

The D-S junior varsity reserves picked up a 64-23 win at Red Oak.

Dominik Garcia led D-S with eight points.

Cody Schulte added five points for the Monarchs, which led 41-9 at halftime and 46-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Nash Langenfeld also had four points with a three-point basket to his credit.

Score by Quarters

D-S..................19 7 23 19 - 68