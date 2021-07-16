D-S boys collect 11 hits in non-league win over Stars

Traveling from Council Bluffs to Sioux City on Monday, the Denison-Schleswig baseball team picked up a 6-3 nonconference victory that night over Sioux City North.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for D-S, which moved to 17-10 overall on the year.

After finishing with just two hits in a 10-0 loss on Monday to Lewis Central in a previously-suspended game at Council Bluffs, D-S collected 11 hits against North with four different Monarch batters having two hits apiece.

D-S raced out to a 5-0 lead with two runs in the first, one in the second and two more in the third.

Sioux City North got to within 5-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Monarchs then scored their final run in the sixth to make it 6-2, while the Stars tallied the game’s final run in their last at bat.

"We hit the ball hard and got contributions from guys up and down the lineup. We had plenty of other opportunities, but I think we left nine guys on, including leaving the bases loaded with two outs in an inning," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.