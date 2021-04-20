D-S boys compete at Abraham Lincoln Invite, place eighth

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team accumulated 33 points for eighth in the final team standings at the Abraham Lincoln Relays on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

Glenwood was your team champion with 146 points. Lewis Central was second to the Rams with 136 points, while Clarinda took third overall with 123.5 points.

Evan Turin and Leo Flores led all D-S individuals with third-place efforts.

Turin went 19 feet, 3 inches in the long jump, while Flores ran the 3,200-meter run in a season-best time of 10 minutes, 51.65 seconds.

The Monarchs’ sprint medley relay team of Kevin Sabin, Turin, Matthew Weltz and Luke Wiebers placed third in a season-best effort of 1:42.34.

Carter Weiss finished fifth in the shot put with a season-best toss of 41 feet, 4 1/2 inch.

"On another cold and windy night, the team managed to still have 18 personal records and an eighth-place finish on the evening," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.