The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field traveled to Vermillion, South Dakota on March 28 to take part in the Class B portion of the Dan Lennon Invitational.

The indoor meet took place at the DakotaDome at The University of South Dakota campus.

Leo Flores paced the D-S boys by winning the 800-meter run in two minutes, 04.08 seconds.

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of Jake Fink, Luke Wiebers, Anthony Arambula and Flores ran second in 3:57.06.

And, the 4x200 relay foursome of Brailyn Desy, Arambula, Wiebers and Fink took home fourth in 1:38.78.

“We had a long day, but it was a good day. We had multiple personal records on the day,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

Among the personal records was Garret Plagge’s shot put toss of 41 feet, 11.25 inches, which bettered his previous best of 41-7.

Other results for D-S on the day are below.

Long Jump: Anthony Arambula, 18-5

3,200 Meters: Ethan Olsen, 12:06.09

1,600 Meters: Olsen, 5:54.46

800 Meters: Ethan Perrien, 2;18.27

60-Meter Hurdles: Jake Fink, 9.54; Camdyn Nemitz, 9.93

60 Meters: Arambula, 7.64; Brailyn Desy, 7.68; Linkin Beeck, 8.30

400 Meters: Luke Wiebers, 55.59; Chandler Perrien, 57.56

Distance Medley Relay: Beeck, Nemitz, Desy, Perrien, 4:10.73