Members of the Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team competed at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) Iowa State University Indoor Track and Field Meet on March 10 at Ames.

Individually, Leo Flores finished sixth in the 800-meter run in a time of two minutes, 06.99 seconds.

The Monarchs’ 4x800 relay team of Flores, Edgar Ortiz, Ethan Perrien and Richard Gonzalez ran sixth in 9:00.44.

“We were able to get times, experience, and a good feel for a track meet for kids that haven’t experienced high school track before,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“We were able to get two medals with Flores in the open 800 and the 4x800,” he added.

Other D-S results:

Long Jump: 11. Anthony Arambula, 19-3

Shot Put: 19. Garret Plagge, 39-8; 28. Gabe Henningsen, 34-4 3/4

60 Meters: 27. Brailyn Desy, 7.69; 30. Arambula, 7.71

800 Meters: 28. Edgar Ortiz, 2:24.35

Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 9. Jake Fink, Brayden Adams, Camdyn Nemitz, Linkin Beeck, 39.30

Distance Medley Relay: 13. Fink, David Cardenas, Beeck, Richard Gonzalez, 3:57.37

4x100 Relay: 9. Desy, Arambula, Fink, Cardenas, 46.21

4x400 Relay: 10. Ethan Perrien, Leo Flores, Chandler Perrien, Fink, 3:43.98