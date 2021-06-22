D-S boys cruise past Atlantic in five at Denison

Travis Wessel’s Denisoni-Schleswig baseball team defeated Atlantic for the second time in two days on Friday night, as the Monarchs cruised to a 12-2 victory in five innings at Denison.

D-S, which beat Atlantic by a 9-0 shutout on Thursday night at Atlantic, improved to 10-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 11-5 overall after Friday’s lopsided triumph over the visiting Trojans.

Carter Wessel started on the hill for D-S and threw all five innings for the win.

He gave up the two runs on only two hits with six strikeouts to his credit and two walks.

Atlantic took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but D-S responded with five runs in its half of the first to take the lead for good.

The Monarchs added two runs in the second, one in the third and four more in the fifth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

D-S netted eight hits in the win.

Carter Wessel went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the way.