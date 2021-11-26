D-S boys deep and talented as 2021-22 basketball season nears

Filling out the Monarchs’ varsity roster are 5-5 senior guard Gerardo Torres, 5-11 junior guard Lucas Segebart, 6-7 junior forward Nhial Manuel, 6-1 sophomore guard Luke Wiebers, 5-8 sophomore guard Jake Fink and 6-8 sophomore forward Lance Arkfeld.

"We have multiple guys that we believe can contribute. The ability to get the most out of our guys will be as important as anything we do this year," Fink said.

"We lost our top scorer in Heiden, but I think we have multiple guys that can have big nights for us. Additionally, our ability to match our opponent’s physicality and being able to defend will be keys to our success this year as well," the Monarch boss added.

Fink thinks the Hawkeye 10 will be wide open this season.

"Harlan and Lewis Central will field athletic teams. How quickly they get up to basketball speed after successful football seasons will be key in the conference race," Fink said.

"Atlantic has proven to be tough over the last few years and has some good players returning. Clarinda and Red Oak have some of the best teams they’ve had in recent years."