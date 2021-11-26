D-S boys deep and talented as 2021-22 basketball season nears

Despite losing three starters, including their top scorer to graduation, the Denison-Schleswig boys will enter the 2021-22 basketball season with legitimate expectations of competing for the Hawkeye 10 Conference championship.
D-S went 5-5 to tie for sixth place in the Hawkeye 10 with Creston a year ago, while finishing 7-15 overall under veteran head coach Derek Fink, who will begin his ninth season on the bench with a career record of 89 wins versus 90 losses.
The Monarchs lost five players to graduation, including two all-conference selections in Braiden Heiden (first team) and Evan Turin (honorable mention).
Heiden led the Monarchs in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 boards per game, while Turin averaged 8.0 points and 3.9 boards per contest.
Fink will return six varsity lettermen, including two starters for the upcoming season.
"We feel like we like we have six guys along with multiple newcomers who can provide one of our deeper teams we had in my nine years of coaching," Fink said.
"We feel like we have as much experience as most teams in our league, especially in the back court, and we will have the ability to go bigger in the front court and look to those guys to provide an inside presence," noted Fink, who will joined on the bench by sixth-year assistant coach Ricky Torres.
The two returning full-time starters are 5-10 senior guard Aiden Schuttinga and 6-2 senior guard/forward Hunter Emery.
Schuttinga averaged 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game a year ago, while leading the team with 44 assists (2.2 p/g) and finishing second in steals with 24 (1.2 p/g).
Schuttinga also sank a second-best 31 three-point baskets last winter.
Emery, who missed the entire football season with a foot injury, averaged 5.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a junior.
Emery also knocked down 25 three-point shots and dished out 30 assists.
Other veterans back for the Monarchs are 5-10 senior guard Matthew Weltz, 6-1 junior guard Carson Seuntjens, 6-0 junior guard Jaxon Wessel and 6-3 junior forward Gavin Hipnar.
Weltz averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 boards per game a year ago.
Seuntjens averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 boards per contest last winter, while sinking 20 three-point baskets and handing out 28 assists.
Wessel averaged 1.4 points per game with Hipnar at 1.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game a year ago.
Filling out the Monarchs’ varsity roster are 5-5 senior guard Gerardo Torres, 5-11 junior guard Lucas Segebart, 6-7 junior forward Nhial Manuel, 6-1 sophomore guard Luke Wiebers, 5-8 sophomore guard Jake Fink and 6-8 sophomore forward Lance Arkfeld.
"We have multiple guys that we believe can contribute. The ability to get the most out of our guys will be as important as anything we do this year," Fink said.
"We lost our top scorer in Heiden, but I think we have multiple guys that can have big nights for us. Additionally, our ability to match our opponent’s physicality and being able to defend will be keys to our success this year as well," the Monarch boss added.
Fink thinks the Hawkeye 10 will be wide open this season.
"Harlan and Lewis Central will field athletic teams. How quickly they get up to basketball speed after successful football seasons will be key in the conference race," Fink said.
"Atlantic has proven to be tough over the last few years and has some good players returning. Clarinda and Red Oak have some of the best teams they’ve had in recent years."
"Once again, I think the conference will be very competitive night-in and night-out. The teams that are most prepared and play to the best of their ability will be the team that could come out on top in this race. I think we have the players to put ourselves in a position to be in the top tier down the stretch," Fink remarked.
Glenwood and Atlantic were co-champions in the H-10 a year ago with identical 9-1 league marks.
Despite another tough schedule, Fink thinks this year’s squad has the potential to have an outstanding season on the hardwood floor.
"Our coaching staff is really excited about how much hard work our guys put into the summer and early season practices to this point. We feel like we have a lot of potential and ability on our team," Fink said.
"If can continue to build upon our experience and get some newcomers ready, we really think we are poised for a great year. But, it will take our best effort night-in and night-out, as we have some great challenges on our schedule throughout the year," Fink stated.
Despite the always-tough H-10 slate, the Monarchs will have nonconference matchups with Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U, Storm Lake, Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Boone, Spencer, Carroll High and AHST/Walnut.