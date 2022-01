The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 2,942-2,869 victory on Thursday at Frontier Lanes at Clarinda.

The win moved D-S to 7-2 in matches on the season.

Leading the way for D-S was Blake Polzin, who bowled a 420 series with games of 221 and 199, respectively.

Christian Schmadeke carded a 413 series with games of 201 and 212.