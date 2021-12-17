D-S boys defeat Falcons in non-league matchup at Ida Grove

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot 61.1 percent from two-point range and 52.1 percent for the game, as the Monarchs came away with a 64-55 nonconference basketball victory over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG on Tuesday night at Ida Grove.

The nine-point win moved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 5-1 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Clarinda at Denison.

Up by only one at 17-16 after the first quarter, D-S outscored O-A/BC-IG 13-5 in the second for a 30-21 lead at halftime.

The host Falcons rallied in the third with a 21-17 scoring advantage to pull to within 47-42 going into the fourth.

The Monarchs then scored 17 of the 30 points over the final eight minutes for win.

On the night, D-S was 22-of-36 from two-point range and 25-of-48 overall (3-12 three-pointers) from the field.

D-S also connected on 11-of-18 free throws.

Three D-S boys reached double figures.

Lance Arkfeld paced the Monarchs with 18 points to go with three rebounds.

Aiden Schuttinga sank all three of his team’s three-point baskets, finishing with 15 points to go with three assists and three steals.

Carson Seuntjens added 11 points and five boards.

Jaxon Wessel contributed five points, six boards, two assists and two steals, while Matthew Weltz had five points, six boards and two steals.

Luke Wiebers also had four points, three assists, three steals and two boards. Mike Manuel rounded out the scoring for the Monarchs with one point.

"Tonight was an opportunity for our guys to get back on the court after not playing our best last Friday at Harlan," commented Fink.

"After a little early-game jitters, I htought we really played a solid first half. In the third quarter, we started to turn it over and give them easy runouts that allowed them to get back in the game," he added.

"I thought we regrouped and were composed down the stretch to pull out a good win against really good team tonight," Fink remarked.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 40-32.

Ricardo Casillas paced the Monarchs with 16 points.

Mike Manuel added 10 points.

Easton Emery chipped in with six points, followed by Lucas Segebart with four and Jake Fink and Kole Towne with two each.

D-S led 19-14 at halftime.

Score by Quarters

D-S.................17 13 17 17 - 64