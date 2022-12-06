 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D-S boys defeat Storm Lake away from home

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ basketball team opened its 2022-23 season on Thursday with a 68-40 nonconference victory at Storm Lake.

D-S set the tone early on, as the Monarchs raced out to an 18-2 first-quarter advantage en route to a 35-12 lead at the halftime break.

A 21-15 scoring advantage for D-S in the third quarter opened up a 56-27 lead for Derek Fink’s squad going into the final eight minutes of play.

Four D-S boys reached double figures in the win.

Luke Wiebers, Carson Seuntjens and Ricardo Casillas all netted 12 points apiece, while Lance Arkfeld chipped in with 10 points for the Monarchs.

Jaxon Wessel chipped in with nine points. Gavin Hipnar added six points.

Jake Fink finished with three points, followed by Gage Head and Easton Emery with two points apiece.

“For our first night out, I thought the guys once we got settled in were very solid of sharing the basketball and defending in the first 16 minutes,” commented Fink.

“I thought we did a good job of establishing ourselves in the paint with post touches and penetration early,” he added.

“After that, we hit a few outside shots and really got them on their heels.”

“We were able to control the glass and that led to some easy points in transition,” Fink remarked.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Storm Lake, 61-47.

Kole Towne paced D-S with 15 points.

Cody Schulte added 10 points. Nash Langenfeld and Gage Head each had eight points.

Chandler Perrien, Benny Matthews and Austin Aviles all had six points apiece. Easton Emery also had two points for the Monarchs, which led 29-25 at halftime.

