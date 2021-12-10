D-S boys defeat Tri-Center in bowling for 2-0 mark

The Denison-Schleswig boys moved their bowling record to 2-0 on Tuesday with a 3,152-2,036 victory over Tri-Center at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Four D-S boys bowled 400-plus series in the match.

Kyle Segebart paced the Monarchs with a 451 series after firing games of 248 and 203, respectively.

Christian Schmadeke bowled a 426 series for D-S with games of 214 and 212.

Lucas Segebart carded games of 224 and 200 for a 424 series, while Blake Polzin had a 420 series with games of 219 and 201.

Harrison Dahm added a 393 series (210-183) with Jake Fink turning in a 313 series (164-149) for the Monarchs, which had a baker total of 1,038 pins to Tri-Center’s 625 tally.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated T-C, 2,382-1,424.

Devin Fink led D-S with a 380 series, tossing games of 191 and 189, respectively.