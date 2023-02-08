The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys dropped their second straight game on January 31, as the Monarchs lost 47-40 in a nonconference matchup at Spencer.

The seven-point defeat dropped Derek Fink’s D-S squad to 11-4 overall after 15 games.

D-S led by four at 14-10 after one quarter, but was outscored 12-4 in the second, as the host Tigers went into halftime with a 22-18 advantage.

Spencer then led 36-30 going into the fourth and held a one-point scoring advantage over the final eight minutes to hold off the Monarchs.

D-S had a pair of double-digit scorers.

Carson Seuntjens led the team with 12 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Ricardo Casillas added 11 points and one board.

Luke Wiebers chipped in with nine points, five boards, four assists, three steals and one block.

Jake Fink had two points, two assists and two steals. Jaxon Wessel had two points, four boards, one assist and one steal, while Lance Arkfeld finished with two points and three boards.

“Back-to-back nights on the road out of conference. And after what we felt like was a good response to a flat performance on Monday night in the first quarter at Spencer we got off to a good start,” commented Fink.

“Unfortunately, our second-quarter woes of turning the ball over and some poor offense positions proved to be the difference in the game,” he added.

“Give Spencer credit they really slowed down the game and got us out of rhythm and we just didn’t have enough to get over the hump in the second half. We had a couple good looks late down one and three, but just couldn’t get them to fall,” Fink remarked.

For the game, D-S was just 2-of-11 from three-point range and 14-of-34 overall from the floor for 41.2 percent.

JV results

Spencer defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 44-22.

Kole Towne led D-S with five points.

Anthony Arambula added four points. Cody Schulte, Easton Emery and Nash Langenfeld all finished with three points apiece.