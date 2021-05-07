D-S boys earn Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament championship

Denison-Schleswig showcased its talent and depth on Tuesday en route to taking first place at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Boys’ Tennis Tournament at Denison.
Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad won the H-10 title with 27 points, edging Kuemper Catholic’s second-place total of 22 points.
All four of the Monarchs’ entries finished third or better on Tuesday.
Colin Reis took second in the No. 1 singles position, while Adolfo Vargas was third in the No. 2 singles spot.
Wyatt Johnson and Isaac Leinen teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles championship, while Harrison Dahm and Carson Seuntjens took third in the No. 1 doubles competition.
"In our last Hawkeye 10 Tournament in 2019, we had a very strong team but ended up placing third. Having a deep team and spreading out our young talent was essential in coming away with a team victory," Ratliff said.
"We were fortunate to have things roll our way this year," he added.
Reis went 2-1 in his No. 1 singles matches to earn second place and seven team points for D-S.
Reis lost in a super tiebreaker to Council Bluffs St. Albert’s No. 1 Jeff Miller in the title match.
"Reis showed up today," Ratliff said. "His win over Kuemper’s number one player was a statement. He played quite well against St. Albert’s Miller and very nearly beat him in the championship."
Reis was the No. 2 seed entering the day.
Vargas’ third-place finish in the No. 2 singles spot earned his team six points.
"Vargas ran into a buzzsaw in Kuemper’s number two Sam Janssen," Ratliff said. "The fact that he was able to compose himself after his first loss of the season and win solidly 8-3 in consolation play speaks volumes for his mental fortitude."
Vargas was the No. 3 seed going into the tournament.
The first-place finish by Johnson and Leinen in the No. 2 doubles spot brought in eight team points for the Monarchs.
"Johnson and Leinen played big when it mattered. Their tiebreaker win against Kuemper’s Pugh and Collison sealed the victory for our team," Ratliff said.
Johnson and Leinen went seeded second.
The Monarch tandem of Dahm and Seuntjens garnered D-S six team points with their third-place finish.
"Dahm and Seuntjens had a huge win against Kuemper’s Carter Soppe and Blake Pottebaum, as their 8-2 win disguises how solid of a Kuemper team they were facing," Ratliff stated.
"They fell behind early versus the Harlan team and fought back before the 8-6 loss," the Monarch boss said.
Dahm and Seuntjens went seeded third.
Tuesday’s results:
Colin Reis (No. 1 singles)
(2-1, 2nd Place)
First Round: Defeated Creston’s No. 2 Jeremy Rutz, 8-3; Semifinals: defeated Kuemper’s No. 1 Luke Hicks, 8-1; Championship: lost to St. Albert’s No. 1 Jeff Miller, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 0-1 (6)
Adolfo Vargas (No. 2 singles)
(2-1, 3rd Place)
First Round: Defeated Glenwood’s Carter Kirsch, 8-3; Semifinals: lost to Kuemper’s No. 2 Sam Janssen, 8-2; Consolation: defeated Shenandoah’s No. 4 Eli Schuster, 8-3
Harrison Dahm/Carson Seuntjens (No. 1 singles)
(2-1, 3rd Place)
First Round: Defeated Kuemper’s Carter Soppe/Blake Pottebaum, 8-2; Semifinals: lost to Harlan’s No. 1 Brock Bruns/Mitchell Rueschenberg, 8-6; Consolation: defeated Shenandoah’s No. 1 Reed Finnegan/Josh Schuster, 8-2
Wyatt Johnson/Isaac Leinen (No. 2 singles)
(3-0, 1st Place)
First Round: Defeated Glenwood’s No. 3 Ben Batten/Bryant Keller, 8-5; Semifinals: defeated Kuemper’s No. 3 William Pugh/Gus Collison, 9-8 (2); Championship: defeated Atlantic’s No. 2 Bodie Johnson/Dayton Templeton, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (6)
Final Team Standings
1. Denison-Schleswig 27; 2. Kuemper Catholic 22; 3. C.B. St. Albert 18; 4. Shenandoah 17; 5. Atlantic 16; 6. Creston 15; 7. Lewis Central 10; 8. Harlan 7; 9. Clarinda 6; 10. Glenwood 5; 11. Red Oak 1