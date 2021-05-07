D-S boys earn Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament championship

Reis lost in a super tiebreaker to Council Bluffs St. Albert’s No. 1 Jeff Miller in the title match.

"Reis showed up today," Ratliff said. "His win over Kuemper’s number one player was a statement. He played quite well against St. Albert’s Miller and very nearly beat him in the championship."

Reis was the No. 2 seed entering the day.

Vargas’ third-place finish in the No. 2 singles spot earned his team six points.

"Vargas ran into a buzzsaw in Kuemper’s number two Sam Janssen," Ratliff said. "The fact that he was able to compose himself after his first loss of the season and win solidly 8-3 in consolation play speaks volumes for his mental fortitude."

Vargas was the No. 3 seed going into the tournament.

The first-place finish by Johnson and Leinen in the No. 2 doubles spot brought in eight team points for the Monarchs.

"Johnson and Leinen played big when it mattered. Their tiebreaker win against Kuemper’s Pugh and Collison sealed the victory for our team," Ratliff said.