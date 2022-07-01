D-S boys earn Hawkeye 10 split with Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig baseball team split a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball games with Red Oak on Monday night at Denison.

D-S won game one by a 5-3 final. Red Oak then responded with a 6-0 triumph in the nightcap, as the split left the Monarchs at 6-11 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-16 overall.

Game one

The D-S boys outhit Red Oak by an 8-4 margin in a two-run victory in game one.

Up 1-0 after one inning, D-S pushed three runs across in the second to go up 4-0. Red Oak came back with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth frames to pull to within 4-3.

The Monarchs then ended the scoring with a run in the last of the sixth.

Jake Fink went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Jaxon Wessel was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs.

Ty Fink went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Harrison Dahm finished 1-for-2.

Wyatt Johnson went 1-for-3 with one run, while Trey Brotherton wound up 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

D-S left seven runners stranded on the bases with Red Oak leaving five on.

Brotherton threw six solid innings on the mound. He allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Hunter Emery tossed one inning in relief, yielding just one hit with one strikeout to his credit.

Game two

Three Red Oak pitchers combined to shut out D-S on only three hits with 11 strikeouts in a 6-0 Tiger win in the nightcap.

Red Oak scored all six of its runs in the first four innings, netting one in the first, three in the second, one in the third and another in the fourth.

Devin Fink went 1-for-3 with a double.

Brotherton was 1-for-3, while Cody Schulte added a single his only at bat for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases.

Jaxon Wessel started on the hill for D-S and threw six innings. He allowed six runs on six hits, struck out eight and walked five.