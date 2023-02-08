The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys concluded a four-game week on February 4 with a 55-43 nonconference basketball victory over Carroll High at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 13-4 overall on the season and came against a Tiger squad that knocked off the Monarchs in a Class 3A substate final a year ago at Atlantic.

Carroll led 11-9 after one quarter, but D-S outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the second quarter to take a 29-22 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs then led 39-28 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Lance Arkfeld led D-S with 15 points to go with six rebounds and two shot blocks.

Jaxon Wessel added 14 points, five boards, three assists and two steals for the Monarchs.

Jake Fink chipped in with in with nine points, four boards and four assists.

Carson Seuntjens had eight points and three boards.

Luke Wiebers finished with five points, eight boards, five steals and four assists.

Gavin Hipnar and Ricardo Casillas with two points apiece.

“At the end of a 4-game week with three of them being on the road, it was nice to be back home,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink, whose team was 22-of-47 overall from the field for 46.8 percent and converted 10-of-16 free throws in the win.

“Coming off a victory at Atlantic where I thought we ramped up our defense to the level we were playing at earlier in the year, we were able to ratchet it back up again in back-to-back games in back-to-back nights against a team that was averaging almost 60 points a game,” he added.

JV results

Carroll won the junior varsity game, 63-30.

Easton Emery led D-S with 10 points. Chandler Perrien added six points with Gage Head netting five points for the Monarchs, which trailed 44-8 at halftime.

Freshmen results

Carroll defeated the D-S freshmen, 73-56.

Linkin Beeck tallied 24 points to lead D-S, while Roman Bygness added 20 points for the Monarchs, which trailed 36-25 at halftime.