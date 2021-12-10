D-S boys edge Glenwood in battle of state-ranked Hawkeye 10 teams

We’re only four games into the 2021-22 basketball season, but Tuesday night’s Hawkeye 10 Conference boys’ contest between Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood at Denison definitely had that postseason appeal.

With the matchup featuring two unbeatens and two of the state’s top teams in Class 3A going to overtime, the No. 6 Monarchs in the end pulled off a 78-70 victory over the visiting No. 8 Rams.

The win moved D-S to 2-0 in the H-10 and 4-0 overall, while the loss put Glenwood at 1-1 in the conference and 2-1 overall.

D-S raced out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead and led by as many as 14 points in the second before Glenwood pulled to within three at halftime at 32-29.

The Rams put together a 23-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 52-46 lead into the fourth.

Late in regulation, D-S led 61-60 when Aiden Schuttinga buried two free throws with 1:08 remaining to put the Monarchs up by three at 63-60.

Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson then knocked down a long three-point attempt with 44 seconds left to tie it at 63-63.

Both teams had one last possession in regulation, but neither could convert, as the game would then enter an extra four-minute overtime session.

D-S started overtime in a big way, hitting four of its first five shots and riding the hot hand of Schuttinga, who converted a conventional three-point play and a short jumper for five consecutive points in the first minute of overtime to put the Monarchs up 68-63.

D-S led 71-65 with 1:38 left, 76-67 with 33.2 seconds left and 76-70 with 22.3 ticks left on the clock.

Glenwood would get no closer, D-S outscored the Rams 15-7 in the extra session for the win.

Four D-S boys reached double figures in the win.

Schuttinga netted 19 points with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one shot block.

Luke Wiebers also had 19 points, five assists, three boards and three steals.

Lance Arkfeld chipped in with 16 points, eight boards, one assist, one steal and one block.

Carson Seuntjens added 12 points, four boards, three assists and two steals.

Jaxon Wessel contributed six points, three boards, three steals and one assist, while Matthew Weltz finished with six points and two boards for the Monarchs, which shot 46.4 percent (26-56) from the floor, including sinking 6-of-18 three-point attempts.

Schuttinga and Seuntjens each sank two three-point shots, while Wiebers drained one long-range bomb in the win.

"I was pleased with how we got out of the gate tonight. But after a couple of really good minutes in the second, we got outplayed for most of the quarter and squandered a 14-point lead down to three at halftime," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"Glenwood kept their momentum going in the third quarter and led by four going into the fourth," he added.

"We ramped things up in the fourth quarter and had the lead for the most part until they tied it up with a long three-pointer in the final minute."

"We hit our shots early in overtime and locked in defensively, as we did just enough to earn the conference win. I was very proud of the guys for their fight throughout the night," Fink remarked.

JV results

Glenwood won the junior varsity game, 53-36.

Ricardo Casillas led D-S with 13 points.

Michael Manuel added nine points.

Remi Lilleholm had six points for the Monarchs, which led 29-25 at halftime and 42-35 going into the fourth quarter against the Rams.

Score by Quarters

Glenwood..11 18 23 11 7 - 70