D-S boys edge Glenwood in H-10

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys picked up a big Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs traveled to Glenwood and returned home with a 56-54 triumph.

The win moved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 1-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-1 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) matchup with Harlan at Denison.

Tuesday’s game was tight throughout.

D-S led by seven after one quarter at 15-8, but Glenwood outscored the Monarchs 17-14 in the second quarter to pull to within 29-25 at halftime.

Each netted 20 points in the third quarter, as D-S entered the final eight minutes of play up by four at 49-45.

Three D-S boys reached double figures on the night.

Luke Wiebers paced D-S with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with two steals.

Carson Seuntjens also tallied 15 points with four boards and three assists.

Jaxon Wessel contributed 10 points, two boards and two steals. His second steal of the game on the perimeter with five seconds remaining in the fourth sealed the win for the Monarchs.

Jake Fink netted six points with two boards and two assists. Lance Arkfeld had five points, seven boards and two assists, while Ricardo Casillas also had five points, four boards and two assists.

D-S, for the game, was 2-of-10 from three-point range and 22-of-51 overall from the field for 43.1 percent.

The Monarchs also were 10-of-18 at the free throw line.

Glenwood, on the other hand, was 6-of-18 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-50 overall from the field for 42 percent.

The Rams connected on 6-of-14 free throws.

D-S dominated the glass by a 39-25 margin.

The two teams combined for 19 turnovers with the Monarchs having 10 violations.

“Tonight, we did a much better job of getting out of the gates clicking on all cylinders. I thought we moved the ball really well in the first quarter and got great looks,” commented Fink.

“In the second quarter Glenwood made a bit of a run at us and I thought we got a little impatient in the half court,” he added.

“The third quarter was a really good eight minutes of basketball on both sides with players hitting big shots. In the fourth quarter the game really slowed down with some fouls, late possessions, and some turnovers.”

“We didn’t execute as well as we would have liked down the stretch, but our defense got us big stop after big stop the last few minutes with a huge steal by Wessel out front against one of the better players in our league in the Johnson (Caden) kid with five seconds to go to seal the win,” Fink stated.

“Credit to our guys for bouncing back and putting together a solid 32 minutes on the road in a conference game versus a tough opponent and a tough place to play,” the Monarch boss remarked.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys lost 64-28 to Glenwood on Tuesday night.

Kole Towne led D-S with seven points.

Chandler Perrien added six points. Easton Emery tossed in five points, while Nash Langenfeld and Gage Head each had three points for the Monarchs, which trailed 41-18 at halftime.

Benny Matthews and Cody Schulte each had two points as well.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen fell 50-41 to Glenwood.

Blaine Grady and Roman Bygness each scored in double figures for D-S, as Grady led with 13 points and Bygness adding 10.

Camdyn Nemitz had nine points. Owen Galvin also had four points, while Santiago Lopez had three and Linkin Beeck two.