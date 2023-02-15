The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys put together and a strong second half on February 10, as the Monarchs picked up a 66-51 nonconference victory over Glenwood at Denison.

D-S beat Glenwood for the second time this season and won for the fourth time in the last five games, as the Monarchs moved to 15-5 overall on the season.

The first half was tight, as D-S led 14-10 after one quarter and trailed by one at 26-25 at halftime.

The Monarchs then outscored the visiting Rams 41-25 in the second half, including 21-12 in the third and 20-13 in the fourth.

“Another second game of back-to-back nights against two quality opponents. I was really interested in how our guys would respond after losing a heartbreaker in overtime the night before,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“But with it being senior night, starting five of our six seniors, and few guys making their first career starts, I really felt like our seniors set the stage for this evening and got out to a good start,” he added.

“Give Glenwood credit, they made a little run at us in the second quarter to take a lead, but I really felt like we played a good half of basketball.”

The second half was even a better brand of Monarch basketball, the amount of hustle plays, sharing the basketball, and running the court was on great display and something that we have talked about to take great pride in,” Fink remarked.

“It was definitely great to see on senior night against a really good opponent as we near postseason play,” Fink said.

For the game, D-S was 3-of-16 from three-point range and 28-of-67 overall from the field for 41.8 percent.

The Monarchs also were 7-of-7 at the free throw line.

Four D-S boys reached double figures in the win.

Carson Seuntjens led the way with 20 points, adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Luke Wiebers chipped in with 14 points, nine boards, three assists and two shot blocks.

Jaxon Wessel had 12 points, five boards, two steals and one block, while Gavin Hipnar finished with 10 points, nine boards, three blocks and two assists.

Jake Fink contributed four points, three boards, two steals and one assist.

Lance Arkfeld also had four points and five boards, while Ricardo Casillas wound up with two points and three boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball only 10 times in the win.

JV results

Glenwood won the junior varsity game, 63-51.

Gage Head paced D-S with 13 points.

Nash Langenfeld and Cody Schulte each had 11 points for the Monarchs, which trailed 36-27 at halftime.

Freshmen results

Glenwood defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 46-31.

Camdyn Nemitz led D-S with 14 points. Linkin Beeck added 12 points for the Monarchs, which went into halftime down 23-13.