D-S boys edge Harlan in varsity boys soccer

The Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a big 2-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer victory at Harlan on Monday night.
It was the third straight triumph for D-S, which improved to 3-0 in H-10 play and 5-1 overall on the season.
Monday’s contest was scoreless at halftime.
Harlan took a 1-0 lead with 32:26 left in the second half after a Monarch foul led to a free kick from 20 yards out that was headed in by the Cyclones’ Conner Frame from three yards out.
D-S tied it at 1-1 with 12:27 remaining on a one-on-one goal from six yards out by Even Jeronimo
It was his first goal of the season.
The goal was assisted by Carlos Garcia and Jose Lara.
Garcia took a free kick at the 18-yard line after a foul on a Harlan forward for running into goalkeeper Yahir Zavala, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"Garcia put the ball up over the top of the Harlan defenders and Lara won a foot race to the ball. He then passed the ball from the right wing across the left post where Jerenimo finished," Trevino said.
Harlan then apparently went up 2-1 following a throw-in and a crossing pass, but the player who scored was ruled offsides and the goal was wiped out.
Then with just 3:37 left to play, Jeffery Menendez scored the go-ahead and eventual winning goal unmarked from 15 yards out after Edin Barrios took a corner kick from the right corner and bent the ball away from the goal.
The goal was the first of the season for Menendez.
"We dodged a bullet in this game. The mistakes we continue to make keep haunting us. We also got lucky on their goal that was called back," Trevino said.
"It’s a good thing we’re getting help from our defenders scoring goals in two of the past three games. All that being said, it’s always nice to beat Harlan and the win keeps us in contention to win the Hawkeye 10 Conference," Trevino added.