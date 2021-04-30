D-S boys edge Harlan in varsity boys soccer

The Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a big 2-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer victory at Harlan on Monday night.

It was the third straight triumph for D-S, which improved to 3-0 in H-10 play and 5-1 overall on the season.

Monday’s contest was scoreless at halftime.

Harlan took a 1-0 lead with 32:26 left in the second half after a Monarch foul led to a free kick from 20 yards out that was headed in by the Cyclones’ Conner Frame from three yards out.

D-S tied it at 1-1 with 12:27 remaining on a one-on-one goal from six yards out by Even Jeronimo

It was his first goal of the season.

The goal was assisted by Carlos Garcia and Jose Lara.

Garcia took a free kick at the 18-yard line after a foul on a Harlan forward for running into goalkeeper Yahir Zavala, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.