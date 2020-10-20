D-S boys eighth, girls ninth at home cross country meet

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran eighth and girls ninth in their respective divisions at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Denison.

The competition took place at the Northside Recreation Complex located just east of Denison High School.

The D-S boys netted 192 team points on the day.

Glenwood captured the boys’ team championship with 63 points. Lewis Central was second to the Rams with 70 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S finished with 233 team points.

Glenwood also won the girls’ conference team title with 42 points. Harlan was runnerup with 57 points.

"The Hawkeye 10 has some of the best runners in the state. This was an extremely difficult meet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"I was so proud of the runners. Almost everyone of them ran or minute or more faster than we did on this same course two weeks ago."