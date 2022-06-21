D-S boys end skid with victory at Atlantic

The Denison-Schleswig boys ended a four-game losing skid on Thursday night with an 11-8 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory at Atlantic.

The three-run triumph improved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 4-8 in the H-10 and 6-12 overall, as the Monarchs earned their second win over the Trojans this season, following a 3-2 victory back on June 1 at Denison.

Each team collected nine hits.

D-S jumped up 3-0 after two innings. Ahead 3-1, the Monarchs pushed six runs across in the top of the fourth to make it 9-1.

Atlantic scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within 9-3.

After a scoreless top of the fifth for D-S, Atlantic plated five runs in its half of the fifth to get to within one at 9-8.

The Monarchs then got a little breathing room with two runs in the top of the sixth to end the scoring.

Jake Fink went 2-for-5 with one run batted in and three runs scored for D-S.

Lance Arkfeld went 2-for-4 with a home run (first of career) to fuel his team’s six-run fourth.

Jaxon Wessel went 1-for-5 with one run for the Monarchs. Trey Brotherton was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Harrison Dahm finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Hunter Emery was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Wyatt Johnson wound up 1-for-3 with one run.

Ty Fink added a pair of runs, while David Cardenas and Gavin Hipnar each crossed the plate once for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.

Atlantic left six men on.

Cody Schulte started on the mound for D-S and went four and two-thirds innings. He gave up seven runs on seven hits, struck out four and walked one in picking up the win in his first career start.

Emery then tossed two and one-third to pick up the save, allowing one run on two hits with three Ks and one walk.

“Schulte did a great job for his first time on the mound. He threw strikes and made Atlantic put the ball in play and let our defense make plays behind him,” commented Wessel.

“Emery then came in and did a nice job. I think he entered after they (Atlantic) had aleady scored five runs to get to within one and got us out with the tying run at second base,” he added.